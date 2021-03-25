Area soccer scores

BOYS

Bennington 5, Norris 0

Conestoga 1, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Elkhorn North 4, Waverly 0

Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Northwest 1 (SO)

Gretna 4, Bellevue West 0

Lexington 4, Hastings 0

Lincoln Pius X 4, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Southeast 1, Grand Island 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 1, Schuyler 0

Nebraska City 1, Elkhorn 0

Norfolk 1, Columbus 0

Northwest 4, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Bryan 10, Omaha North 0

Omaha South 4, Crete 0

Papillion-LaVista 2, Omaha Benson 1

Platteview 6, Plattsmouth 0

GIRLS

Columbus 2, Norfolk 0

Elkhorn 7, Nebraska City 0

Lexington 2, Hastings 1

Lincoln Southeast 4, Grand Island 0

Northwest 4, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Marian 3, Omaha Westside 0

Platteview 10, Plattsmouth 0

Seward 5, Auburn 1

Waverly 2, Elkhorn North 1

Tags

In other news