BOYS SCORES

Bennington 2, Norris 0

Crete 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Northwest 0

Gretna 10, Bellevue West 1

Lexington 4, Hastings 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Conestoga 1

Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Southeast 2, Grand Island 0

Madison 10, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 3, Schuyler 0

Nebraska City 2, Elkhorn 0

Northwest 10, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Benson 1, Papillion-LaVista 0 (SO)

Omaha Bryan 3, Columbus Scotus 0

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Millard South 2

Waverly 2, Elkhorn North 1

GIRLS SCORES

Columbus 4, Norfolk 2

Elkhorn 7, Nebraska City 0

Elkhorn North 1, Waverly 0

Hastings 2, Lexington 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 5, Conestoga 0

Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Southeast 10, Grand Island 0

Northwest 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

Omaha Marian 1, Omaha Westside 0

Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 1

Sterling, CO 4, Gering 0

