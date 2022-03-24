Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Nebraska and all of Western Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Additionally, strong winds in areas of snowfall could result in near blizzard conditions and significantly reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that winds of 30 to 39 mph are expected for one hour or longer, or winds of 45 to 57 mph for any duration. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&