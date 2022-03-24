BOYS SCORES
Bennington 2, Norris 0
Crete 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Elkhorn South 3, Omaha Northwest 0
Gretna 10, Bellevue West 1
Lexington 4, Hastings 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Conestoga 1
Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln Southeast 2, Grand Island 0
Madison 10, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 3, Schuyler 0
Nebraska City 2, Elkhorn 0
Northwest 10, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Benson 1, Papillion-LaVista 0 (SO)
Omaha Bryan 3, Columbus Scotus 0
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Millard South 2
Waverly 2, Elkhorn North 1
GIRLS SCORES
Columbus 4, Norfolk 2
Elkhorn 7, Nebraska City 0
Elkhorn North 1, Waverly 0
Hastings 2, Lexington 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 5, Conestoga 0
Lincoln Pius X 6, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Southeast 10, Grand Island 0
Northwest 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Marian 1, Omaha Westside 0
Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 1
Sterling, CO 4, Gering 0