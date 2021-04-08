Area soccer scores

BOYS

Bennington 4, Elkhorn North 0

Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha Burke 0

Kearney 3, Fremont 0

Lexington 6, Scottsbluff 0

Lincoln High 5, Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Northeast 1

Millard North 4, Elkhorn South 0

Millard South 2, Omaha Central 0 (OT)

Millard West 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 2, Gross Catholic 0

Omaha South 6, Omaha Benson 0

Papillion-LaVista South 1, Bellevue West 0 (OT)

Ralston 2, Blair 1

Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1

GIRLS

Aurora 1, Crete 0 (OT)

Beatrice 3, Auburn 0

Bennington 3, Elkhorn North 0

Elkhorn 2, Waverly 0

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln High 0

Millard North 1, Elkhorn South 0

Millard South 2, Bellevue West 1

Millard West 3, Omaha South 0

Omaha Burke 2, Omaha Central 1

Omaha Mercy 1, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Marian 1

Papillion-LaVista 2, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-LaVista South 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Platteview 2, Gross Catholic 1

Scottsbluff 3, Lexington 1

