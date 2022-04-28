BOYS SCORES

Creighton Preparatory School 2, Elkhorn South 1

Crete 2, York 0

Elkhorn North 4, Columbus Scotus 0

Millard North 2, Millard West 1

Northwest 8, Seward 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Scottsbluff 3, North Platte 2 (SO)

South Sioux City 4, Gross Catholic 1

GIRLS SCORES

Conestoga 1, Auburn 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 5, Ralston 0

Millard North 2, Millard West 1

North Platte 3, Scottsbluff 1

Northwest 3, Seward 0

Omaha Marian 2, Elkhorn South 1

Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1 (OT)

York 5, Crete 1