BOYS SCORES
Creighton Preparatory School 2, Elkhorn South 1
Crete 2, York 0
Elkhorn North 4, Columbus Scotus 0
Millard North 2, Millard West 1
Northwest 8, Seward 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Scottsbluff 3, North Platte 2 (SO)
South Sioux City 4, Gross Catholic 1
GIRLS SCORES
Conestoga 1, Auburn 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 5, Ralston 0
Millard North 2, Millard West 1
North Platte 3, Scottsbluff 1
Northwest 3, Seward 0
Omaha Marian 2, Elkhorn South 1
Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Omaha Duchesne Academy 1 (OT)
York 5, Crete 1