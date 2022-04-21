BOYS SCORES

Beatrice 3, Seward 0

Bennington 7, Blair 2

Columbus Scotus 2, Schuyler 1

Crete 1, Norris 0

Elkhorn 3, Madison 0

Elkhorn South 1, Millard North 0

Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 1

Lincoln High 1, Lincoln Pius X 0 (SO)

Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Southwest 0

Nebraska City 2, Waverly 1 (SO)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Gross Catholic 2

Omaha Westside 8, Bellevue East 0

Ralston 1, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Scottsbluff 4, Douglas, WY 0

GIRLS SCORES

Bennington 1, Blair 0

Columbus Scotus 10, Schuyler 0

Fremont 5, Grand Island 0

Gretna 4, Millard West 0

Kearney Catholic 1, Columbus Lakeview 0

Lincoln East 7, Kearney 1

Millard North 3, Elkhorn South 1

Millard South 1, Elkhorn 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 4, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Burke 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Ralston 1

Plattsmouth 4, Auburn 0

Scottsbluff 5, Douglas, WY 2