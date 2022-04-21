BOYS SCORES
Beatrice 3, Seward 0
Bennington 7, Blair 2
Columbus Scotus 2, Schuyler 1
Crete 1, Norris 0
Elkhorn 3, Madison 0
Elkhorn South 1, Millard North 0
Kearney Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 1
Lincoln High 1, Lincoln Pius X 0 (SO)
Lincoln Southeast 2, Lincoln Southwest 0
Nebraska City 2, Waverly 1 (SO)
Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Gross Catholic 2
Omaha Westside 8, Bellevue East 0
Ralston 1, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Scottsbluff 4, Douglas, WY 0
GIRLS SCORES
Bennington 1, Blair 0
Columbus Scotus 10, Schuyler 0
Fremont 5, Grand Island 0
Gretna 4, Millard West 0
Kearney Catholic 1, Columbus Lakeview 0
Lincoln East 7, Kearney 1
Millard North 3, Elkhorn South 1
Millard South 1, Elkhorn 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 4, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Burke 1
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Ralston 1
Plattsmouth 4, Auburn 0
Scottsbluff 5, Douglas, WY 2