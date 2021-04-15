BOYS
Aurora 2, Holdrege 1
Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 1 (OT)
Elkhorn South 4, Omaha Benson 0
Grand Island 6, Lincoln Pius X 1
Kearney 3, Norfolk 1
Lexington 9, Columbus Lakeview 0
Lincoln Southeast 2, Fremont 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Norris 4, Elkhorn North 0
Omaha Bryan 2, Millard South 1
Omaha Burke 4, Columbus Scotus 0
Papillion-LaVista 5, Bellevue East 0
Schuyler 4, Crete 0
York 4, Northwest 3 (SO)
GIRLS
Aurora 5, Seward 0
Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0
Bennington 4, Elkhorn 1 (OT)
Columbus Lakeview 6, Crete 1
Elkhorn North 1, Waverly 0
Kearney 2, Norfolk 0
Lewis Central, IA 4, Omaha South 1
Lexington 4, Holdrege 2
Lincoln East 6, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Pius X 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 1
Millard North 2, Papillion-LaVista 1 (OT)
Millard West 4, Bellevue West 0
Northwest 3, York 0
Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha North 1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Burke 0