Area soccer scores

BOYS

Aurora 2, Holdrege 1

Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 1 (OT)

Elkhorn South 4, Omaha Benson 0

Grand Island 6, Lincoln Pius X 1

Kearney 3, Norfolk 1

Lexington 9, Columbus Lakeview 0

Lincoln Southeast 2, Fremont 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 4, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Norris 4, Elkhorn North 0

Omaha Bryan 2, Millard South 1

Omaha Burke 4, Columbus Scotus 0

Papillion-LaVista 5, Bellevue East 0

Schuyler 4, Crete 0

York 4, Northwest 3 (SO)

GIRLS

Aurora 5, Seward 0

Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0

Bennington 4, Elkhorn 1 (OT)

Columbus Lakeview 6, Crete 1

Elkhorn North 1, Waverly 0

Kearney 2, Norfolk 0

Lewis Central, IA 4, Omaha South 1

Lexington 4, Holdrege 2

Lincoln East 6, Lincoln High 1

Lincoln Pius X 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 1

Millard North 2, Papillion-LaVista 1 (OT)

Millard West 4, Bellevue West 0

Northwest 3, York 0

Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha North 1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Omaha Mercy 1, Omaha Burke 0

