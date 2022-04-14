BOYS SCORES
Columbus Scotus 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Benson 0
Gretna 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Kearney 3, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Schuyler 0
Lincoln North Star 3, Hastings 0
Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 1
Lincoln Southeast 1, Fremont 0
Madison 6, Seward 0
Millard West 1, South Sioux City 0
Norris 1, Blair 0
Papillion-LaVista 4, Bellevue East 0
GIRLS SCORES
Bennington 3, Blair 0
Campbell County, WY 3, Scottsbluff 0
Elkhorn 2, Waverly 0
Kearney 3, Norfolk 2
Lincoln East 5, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 10, Schuyler 0
Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 0
Omaha Concordia 7, Auburn 0
Papillion-LaVista 2, Millard North 1 (SO)