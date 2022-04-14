BOYS SCORES

Columbus Scotus 6, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Benson 0

Gretna 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Kearney 3, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1, Schuyler 0

Lincoln North Star 3, Hastings 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Grand Island 1

Lincoln Southeast 1, Fremont 0

Madison 6, Seward 0

Millard West 1, South Sioux City 0

Norris 1, Blair 0

Papillion-LaVista 4, Bellevue East 0

GIRLS SCORES

Bennington 3, Blair 0

Campbell County, WY 3, Scottsbluff 0

Elkhorn 2, Waverly 0

Kearney 3, Norfolk 2

Lincoln East 5, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 10, Schuyler 0

Lincoln Southeast 3, Fremont 0

Omaha Concordia 7, Auburn 0

Papillion-LaVista 2, Millard North 1 (SO)