Area soccer scores

BOYS

Bennington 4, Scottsbluff 1 (OT)

Columbus Scotus 2, Schuyler 0

Lexington 8, Kearney Catholic 2

Mount Michael Benedictine 4, Blair 3 (SO)

Northwest 1, Ralston 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 6, Crete 0

Platteview 4, Beatrice 1

South Sioux City 3, Waverly 0

GIRLS

Columbus Scotus 6, Ralston 0

Lexington 2, Blair 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Columbus Lakeview 0

Norris 6, Conestoga 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 5, Elkhorn 1

Omaha Mercy 3, Elkhorn North 2

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 11, Scottsbluff 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Kearney Catholic 0

Tags

In other news