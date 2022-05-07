BOYS SCORES
Bennington 5, Kearney Catholic 0
Elkhorn North 2, Nebraska City 1 (SO)
Lexington 3, South Sioux City 2
Mount Michael Benedictine 1, Ralston 0
Northwest 3, Columbus Scotus 1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Elkhorn 0
Scottsbluff 2, Norris 0
Waverly 3, Crete 2 (SO)
GIRLS SCORES
Bennington 3, Blair 1
Columbus Scotus 7, Scottsbluff 1
Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Mercy 2
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Elkhorn 1 (OT)
Norris 6, Hastings 0
Northwest 3, Platteview 1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1 (OT)
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Conestoga 0