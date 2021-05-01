BOYS
Aurora 3, Hastings 0
Bennington 7, Elkhorn 0
Blair 8, Madison 4
Columbus 1, Creighton Preparatory School 0 (OT)
Crete 6, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Fremont 11, Omaha North 1
Grand Island 3, Omaha Northwest 0
Gross Catholic 13, Plattsmouth 3
Lincoln East 5, North Platte 1
Lincoln North Star 2, Omaha Benson 1 (OT)
Lincoln Northeast 5, Bellevue East 2
Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 2 (OT & SO)
Millard West 2, Papillion-LaVista 1
Mount Michael Benedictine 4, Elkhorn North 1
Omaha Burke 2, Kearney 1 (SO)
Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln Pius X 0
South Sioux City 10, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0
GIRLS
Bellevue East 1, Columbus 0 (OT)
Bennington 5, Omaha Concordia 0
Conestoga 1, Nebraska City 0 (Forfeit)
Grand Island 5, Omaha North 0
Kearney 3, Bellevue West 0
Kearney Catholic 6, York 0
Lincoln High 1, Papillion-LaVista 0 (SO)
Lincoln Northeast 5, Omaha Bryan 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 5, Schuyler 0
North Platte 3, Fremont 0
Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Northwest 1
Omaha Marian 9, Norfolk 0
Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Southeast 0
Papillion-LaVista South 9, Omaha South 0
Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1
Seward 3, Crete 0