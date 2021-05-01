Area soccer scores

BOYS

Aurora 3, Hastings 0

Bennington 7, Elkhorn 0

Blair 8, Madison 4

Columbus 1, Creighton Preparatory School 0 (OT)

Crete 6, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Fremont 11, Omaha North 1

Grand Island 3, Omaha Northwest 0

Gross Catholic 13, Plattsmouth 3

Lincoln East 5, North Platte 1

Lincoln North Star 2, Omaha Benson 1 (OT)

Lincoln Northeast 5, Bellevue East 2

Lincoln Southeast 3, Norfolk 2 (OT & SO)

Millard West 2, Papillion-LaVista 1

Mount Michael Benedictine 4, Elkhorn North 1

Omaha Burke 2, Kearney 1 (SO)

Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln Pius X 0

South Sioux City 10, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

GIRLS

Bellevue East 1, Columbus 0 (OT)

Bennington 5, Omaha Concordia 0

Conestoga 1, Nebraska City 0 (Forfeit)

Grand Island 5, Omaha North 0

Kearney 3, Bellevue West 0

Kearney Catholic 6, York 0

Lincoln High 1, Papillion-LaVista 0 (SO)

Lincoln Northeast 5, Omaha Bryan 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 5, Schuyler 0

North Platte 3, Fremont 0

Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Northwest 1

Omaha Marian 9, Norfolk 0

Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Southeast 0

Papillion-LaVista South 9, Omaha South 0

Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1

Seward 3, Crete 0

Tags

In other news