Area soccer scores

BOYS

Beatrice 5, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Elkhorn South 1, Papillion-LaVista 0

Gretna 2, Millard West 0

Lexington 5, South Sioux City 1

Lincoln East 2, Omaha Westside 1 (SO)

Lincoln High 3, Lincoln Northeast 1

Lincoln Pius X 1, Norris 0 (OT)

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2, Hastings 1 (SO)

Millard South 2, Lincoln Southeast 1

Omaha Bryan 2, Omaha Burke 1

Omaha Northwest 2, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Creighton Preparatory School 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Columbus Scotus 0

Omaha South 3, Grand Island 2

Waverly 5, Columbus Lakeview 0

GIRLS

Bennington 10, Omaha North 0

Bennington 6, Conestoga 0

Conestoga 2, Auburn 0

Elkhorn South 4, North Platte 1

Hastings 5, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2

Lincoln East 4, Omaha Westside 1

Lincoln High 2, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Southeast 1, Millard South 0

Lincoln Southwest 2, Omaha Marian 1 (OT)

Norris 4, Lincoln Pius X 2 (OT)

Omaha Mercy 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Waverly 2, Columbus Lakeview 0

