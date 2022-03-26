BOYS SCORES
Bennington 3, Omaha Northwest 0
Bennington 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Creighton Preparatory School 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1
Creighton Preparatory School 8, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Elkhorn South 1, Papillion-LaVista 0 (OT)
Gretna 3, Millard West 0
Lexington 4, South Sioux City 2
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Beatrice 1 (OT)
Millard South 3, Lincoln Southeast 1
Northwest 9, Gering 2
Omaha Benson 4, Bellevue East 1
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Conestoga 2 (OT)
Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Omaha South 5, Scottsbluff 1
Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln East 1
Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
GIRLS SCORES
Bennington 15, Omaha North 0
Bennington 6, Conestoga 0
Conestoga 4, Auburn 1
Elkhorn South 5, North Platte 0
Lincoln East 5, Omaha Westside 1
Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1
Lincoln Southeast 3, Millard South 2 (SO)
Northwest 10, Gering 0
Omaha Marian 1, Lincoln Southwest 0
Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2
Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0