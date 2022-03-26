BOYS SCORES

Bennington 3, Omaha Northwest 0

Bennington 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Creighton Preparatory School 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1

Creighton Preparatory School 8, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Elkhorn South 1, Papillion-LaVista 0 (OT)

Gretna 3, Millard West 0

Lexington 4, South Sioux City 2

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Beatrice 1 (OT)

Millard South 3, Lincoln Southeast 1

Northwest 9, Gering 2

Omaha Benson 4, Bellevue East 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 3, Conestoga 2 (OT)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 4, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Omaha South 5, Scottsbluff 1

Omaha Westside 3, Lincoln East 1

Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

GIRLS SCORES

Bennington 15, Omaha North 0

Bennington 6, Conestoga 0

Conestoga 4, Auburn 1

Elkhorn South 5, North Platte 0

Lincoln East 5, Omaha Westside 1

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norris 1

Lincoln Southeast 3, Millard South 2 (SO)

Northwest 10, Gering 0

Omaha Marian 1, Lincoln Southwest 0

Omaha Mercy 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2

Waverly 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

Tags

In other news