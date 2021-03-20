BOYS
Blair 3, Omaha Benson 2 (OT)
Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Bryan 1
Gretna 7, Columbus Scotus 0
Gross Catholic 2, Waverly 1
Kearney 2, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln High 2, Kearney 0
Lincoln Pius X 1, Elkhorn 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1
Millard North 2, Millard South 1 (SO)
Norris 4, Seward 0
North Platte 2, York 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Lexington 1
Omaha South 4, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Lincoln High 1
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Bellevue East 0
Platteview 6, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Ralston 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Schuyler 2, Beatrice 1
Schuyler 2, Ralston 1
Scottsbluff 10, Gering 0
GIRLS
Bellevue East 2, Kearney 1 (SO)
Blair 10, Schuyler 0
Columbus 6, Columbus Lakeview 0
Fremont 2, Omaha Concordia 0
Gretna 10, Columbus Scotus 0
Lexington 2, Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln High 2, Lexington 0
Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1 (OT)
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2, Omaha Bryan 1 (SO)
Millard South 8, Omaha Benson 0
Norfolk 1, Hastings 0 (SO)
Norris 10, Seward 0
North Platte 5, Ralston 0
Omaha Burke 1, Bellevue East 0
Omaha Central 5, Grand Island 0
Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Kearney 1
Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Burke 0
Omaha Mercy 2, Bennington 1
Papillion-LaVista 10, Blair 0
Papillion-LaVista 13, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth 3, Schuyler 0
Ralston 7, York 0
Scottsbluff 6, Gering 0