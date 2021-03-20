Area soccer scores

BOYS

Blair 3, Omaha Benson 2 (OT)

Elkhorn South 2, Omaha Bryan 1

Gretna 7, Columbus Scotus 0

Gross Catholic 2, Waverly 1

Kearney 2, Bellevue East 0

Lincoln High 2, Kearney 0

Lincoln Pius X 1, Elkhorn 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Millard West 1

Millard North 2, Millard South 1 (SO)

Norris 4, Seward 0

North Platte 2, York 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Lexington 1

Omaha South 4, South Sioux City 0

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Lincoln High 1

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Bellevue East 0

Platteview 6, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Ralston 4, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Schuyler 2, Beatrice 1

Schuyler 2, Ralston 1

Scottsbluff 10, Gering 0

GIRLS

Bellevue East 2, Kearney 1 (SO)

Blair 10, Schuyler 0

Columbus 6, Columbus Lakeview 0

Fremont 2, Omaha Concordia 0

Gretna 10, Columbus Scotus 0

Lexington 2, Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln High 2, Lexington 0

Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard West 1 (OT)

Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2, Omaha Bryan 1 (SO)

Millard South 8, Omaha Benson 0

Norfolk 1, Hastings 0 (SO)

Norris 10, Seward 0

North Platte 5, Ralston 0

Omaha Burke 1, Bellevue East 0

Omaha Central 5, Grand Island 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Kearney 1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Omaha Burke 0

Omaha Mercy 2, Bennington 1

Papillion-LaVista 10, Blair 0

Papillion-LaVista 13, Plattsmouth 0

Plattsmouth 3, Schuyler 0

Ralston 7, York 0

Scottsbluff 6, Gering 0

