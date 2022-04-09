BOYS SCORES
Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha South 1
Crete 3, Beatrice 0
Gretna 6, Omaha Burke 0
Hastings 1, Norris 0
Lexington 10, Gering 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Gross Catholic 1
Lincoln Southwest 3, Kearney 0
Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Westside 0 (OT)
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard South 1
Scottsbluff 3, Elkhorn North 0
Scottsbluff 3, Norris 1
The Platte 5, Holdrege 0
GIRLS SCORES
Beatrice 1, Crete 0 (OT)
Elkhorn North 4, Hastings 1
Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Gretna 10, Omaha South 0
Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 0
Norris 8, Scottsbluff 0
Norris 9, Hastings 0
Omaha Marian 4, Papillion-LaVista 2
Omaha Mercy 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Omaha Westside 2, Elkhorn South 0
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard West 1
Platteview 5, Holdrege 0
Plattsmouth 1, Beatrice 0 (SO)
Plattsmouth 3, Crete 0