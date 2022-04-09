BOYS SCORES

Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha South 1

Crete 3, Beatrice 0

Gretna 6, Omaha Burke 0

Hastings 1, Norris 0

Lexington 10, Gering 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Gross Catholic 1

Lincoln Southwest 3, Kearney 0

Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Westside 0 (OT)

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard South 1

Scottsbluff 3, Elkhorn North 0

Scottsbluff 3, Norris 1

The Platte 5, Holdrege 0

GIRLS SCORES

Beatrice 1, Crete 0 (OT)

Elkhorn North 4, Hastings 1

Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Gretna 10, Omaha South 0

Lincoln East 2, Columbus 1

Lincoln Southwest 4, Kearney 0

Norris 8, Scottsbluff 0

Norris 9, Hastings 0

Omaha Marian 4, Papillion-LaVista 2

Omaha Mercy 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Omaha Westside 2, Elkhorn South 0

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard West 1

Platteview 5, Holdrege 0

Plattsmouth 1, Beatrice 0 (SO)

Plattsmouth 3, Crete 0