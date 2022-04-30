BOYS SCORES

Bennington 5, Elkhorn 1

Columbus 1, Omaha Burke 0

Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Pius X 1 (OT)

Fremont 3, Omaha North 0

Grand Island 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln East 1, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Southwest 4, Bellevue West 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 1, Elkhorn North 0

North Platte 1, Bellevue East 0

Omaha South 3, Millard West 0

York 2, Aurora 1 (OT)

GIRLS SCORES

Aurora 5, York 1

Blair 6, Omaha Concordia 1

Columbus 1, Omaha Central 0

Elkhorn South 3, Norfolk 0

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 5, Omaha Burke 0

Millard West 9, Lincoln High 0

Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Northwest 1

Omaha Bryan 9, Omaha North 1

Papillion-LaVista 4, Bellevue East 0

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha South 1

Seward 4, Crete 0

South Sioux City 9, Schuyler 0