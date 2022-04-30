BOYS SCORES
Bennington 5, Elkhorn 1
Columbus 1, Omaha Burke 0
Elkhorn South 3, Lincoln Pius X 1 (OT)
Fremont 3, Omaha North 0
Grand Island 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln East 1, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Southwest 4, Bellevue West 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 1, Elkhorn North 0
North Platte 1, Bellevue East 0
Omaha South 3, Millard West 0
York 2, Aurora 1 (OT)
GIRLS SCORES
Aurora 5, York 1
Blair 6, Omaha Concordia 1
Columbus 1, Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn South 3, Norfolk 0
Lincoln East 3, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southwest 5, Omaha Burke 0
Millard West 9, Lincoln High 0
Omaha Benson 2, Omaha Northwest 1
Omaha Bryan 9, Omaha North 1
Papillion-LaVista 4, Bellevue East 0
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha South 1
Seward 4, Crete 0
South Sioux City 9, Schuyler 0