BOYS
Bellevue West 3, Papillion-LaVista South 1 (OT)
Creighton Preparatory School 1, Omaha Westside 0
Kearney Catholic 8, Gering 1
Lincoln High 11, Omaha North 0
Lincoln Northeast 4, Bellevue East 2
Millard South 3, Omaha Burke 0
Nebraska City 9, Plattsmouth 0
Norris 5, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Omaha Benson 4, Omaha North 2
Omaha Northwest 2, Lincoln High 1
Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Elkhorn North 0
Omaha South 5, Millard West 1
Papillion-LaVista 7, Elkhorn 1
Scottsbluff 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Scottsbluff 10, Holdrege 0
South Sioux City 4, Omaha Central 0
Waverly 2, Aurora 0
GIRLS
Columbus Scotus 5, Elkhorn 1
Kearney Catholic 4, Gering 2
Millard North 3, Millard West 0 (OT)
Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Omaha Central 1, Omaha South 0
Omaha Concordia 2, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Elkhorn North 0
Plattsmouth 4, Nebraska City 0
Scottsbluff 4, Kearney Catholic 0
Waverly 6, Aurora 0