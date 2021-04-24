Area soccer scores

BOYS

Bellevue West 3, Papillion-LaVista South 1 (OT)

Creighton Preparatory School 1, Omaha Westside 0

Kearney Catholic 8, Gering 1

Lincoln High 11, Omaha North 0

Lincoln Northeast 4, Bellevue East 2

Millard South 3, Omaha Burke 0

Nebraska City 9, Plattsmouth 0

Norris 5, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Omaha Benson 4, Omaha North 2

Omaha Northwest 2, Lincoln High 1

Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Elkhorn North 0

Omaha South 5, Millard West 1

Papillion-LaVista 7, Elkhorn 1

Scottsbluff 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Scottsbluff 10, Holdrege 0

South Sioux City 4, Omaha Central 0

Waverly 2, Aurora 0

GIRLS

Columbus Scotus 5, Elkhorn 1

Kearney Catholic 4, Gering 2

Millard North 3, Millard West 0 (OT)

Norris 3, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Omaha Central 1, Omaha South 0

Omaha Concordia 2, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Elkhorn North 0

Plattsmouth 4, Nebraska City 0

Scottsbluff 4, Kearney Catholic 0

Waverly 6, Aurora 0

