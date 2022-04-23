BOYS SCORES

Bellevue East 2, CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 1

Creighton Preparatory School 2, Omaha Westside 1

Elkhorn 4, Nevada, IA 3 (SO)

Kearney Catholic 3, Gering 0

Lincoln High 3, Omaha North 2

Lincoln High 4, Omaha Benson 0

Millard North 1, West Des Moines - Valley, IA 0 (SO)

Millard North 2, CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 1

Millard South 5, Omaha Burke 0

Norris 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0

Omaha Benson 1, The Platte 0 (SO)

Omaha Central 3, Grand Island 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Elkhorn North 0

Papillion-LaVista South 1, Elkhorn South 0

Scottsbluff 4, Holdrege 1

Scottsbluff 8, Kearney Catholic 1

Waverly 2, Aurora 0

West Des Moines - Dowling Catholic, IA 6, Bellevue East 0

GIRLS SCORES

Auburn 3, Crete 2 (SO)

CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 2, Millard North 0

CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 8, Elkhorn 1

Gretna 10, Omaha Burke 0

Kearney Catholic 1, Gering 0 (Forfeit)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Elkhorn North 1

Omaha Westside 5, Papillion-LaVista 0

Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0

Scottsbluff 1, Kearney Catholic 0

Scottsbluff 3, Holdrege 0

Waverly 2, Aurora 0

West Des Moines Valley, IA 3, Millard North 1