BOYS SCORES
Bellevue East 2, CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 1
Creighton Preparatory School 2, Omaha Westside 1
Elkhorn 4, Nevada, IA 3 (SO)
Kearney Catholic 3, Gering 0
Lincoln High 3, Omaha North 2
Lincoln High 4, Omaha Benson 0
Millard North 1, West Des Moines - Valley, IA 0 (SO)
Millard North 2, CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 1
Millard South 5, Omaha Burke 0
Norris 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 0
Omaha Benson 1, The Platte 0 (SO)
Omaha Central 3, Grand Island 2
Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Elkhorn North 0
Papillion-LaVista South 1, Elkhorn South 0
Scottsbluff 4, Holdrege 1
Scottsbluff 8, Kearney Catholic 1
Waverly 2, Aurora 0
West Des Moines - Dowling Catholic, IA 6, Bellevue East 0
GIRLS SCORES
Auburn 3, Crete 2 (SO)
CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 2, Millard North 0
CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 8, Elkhorn 1
Gretna 10, Omaha Burke 0
Kearney Catholic 1, Gering 0 (Forfeit)
Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Elkhorn North 1
Omaha Westside 5, Papillion-LaVista 0
Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0
Scottsbluff 1, Kearney Catholic 0
Scottsbluff 3, Holdrege 0
Waverly 2, Aurora 0
West Des Moines Valley, IA 3, Millard North 1