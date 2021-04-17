Area soccer scores

BOYS

Elkhorn South 2, Lincoln North Star 0

Gretna 4, Creighton Preparatory School 2

Kearney 1, Omaha Central 0

Millard South 6, Columbus Scotus 0

Omaha Benson 5, Omaha North 2

Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Burke 1

Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha Benson 2

Omaha Skutt Catholic 2, Millard North 0

Omaha South 4, Omaha Westside 2

Platteview 5, Plattsmouth 0

Ralston 2, Madison 1

Ralston 2, Platteview 1

Schuyler 4, Aurora 0

York 2, Aurora 0

GIRLS

Aurora 2, Northwest 0

Columbus Lakeview 4, Aurora 3

Lexington 1, Columbus Lakeview 0 (SO)

Lexington 3, Northwest 0

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 7, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Millard South 1, Bellevue West 0

Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Mercy 4, Platteview 3 (SO)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Millard North 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Papillion-LaVista South 0

