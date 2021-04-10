Area soccer scores

BOYS

Beatrice 1, Crete 0

Beatrice 1, Plattsmouth 0 (Forfeit)

Crete 1, Plattsmouth 0 (Forfeit)

Elkhorn North 6, Hastings 2

Lexington 11, Gering 0

Lincoln Southwest 2, Kearney 1

Millard North 1, Gretna 0

Norris 4, Hastings 0

North Platte 2, Ralston 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Sioux City East, IA 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 9, Elkhorn 0

Platteview 4, Holdrege 0

Scottsbluff 3, Norris 1

Scottsbluff 5, Elkhorn North 0

GIRLS

Beatrice 10, Crete 0

Beatrice 6, Plattsmouth 0

Bennington 6, Ralston 2

Elkhorn North 3, Scottsbluff 0

Gretna 3, Papillion-LaVista 1

Lexington 7, Gering 0

Lincoln Southwest 2, Kearney 1

Millard North 1, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Norris 5, Scottsbluff 1

North Platte 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1 (SO)

Platteview 9, Holdrege 0

Plattsmouth 1, Crete 0

