BOYS SCORES
Blair 3, Madison 1
Columbus Scotus 10, Seward 0
Creighton Preparatory School 3, Grand Island 2
Gretna 7, North Platte 0
Kearney 4, Papillion-LaVista 1
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2 (OT)
Millard North 3, Lincoln High 1
Millard South 2, Lincoln Northeast 0
Norris 2, Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1
Omaha Bryan 3, Omaha Central 0
Omaha Westside 4, Omaha Benson 0
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Fremont 1
Schuyler 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
South Sioux City 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2 (OT)
GIRLS SCORES
Columbus Scotus 10, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn 3, Elkhorn North 0
Gretna 16, Omaha Benson 1
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Beatrice 0
Lincoln Southeast 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 3, Columbus Lakeview 2
Millard North 2, Fremont 1
Norris 6, Seward 0
North Platte 3, Millard South 2 (OT)
Omaha Marian 6, Lincoln North Star 0
Omaha Mercy 3, Gross Catholic 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 5, Waverly 0
Omaha Westside 4, Kearney 1
Platteview 3, Ralston 0