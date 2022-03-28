BOYS SCORES
Bellevue East 5, Omaha Northwest 4 (SO)
Bennington 7, Elkhorn 0
Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha South 0
Elkhorn North 4, Blair 0
Gretna 4, Papillion-LaVista 0
Lincoln High 3, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln East 0
Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0
Millard West 2, Omaha Central 0
North Platte 2, Scottsbluff 0
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard North 0
Ralston 1, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
The Platte 4, Madison 1
Waverly 2, Beatrice 0
York 2, Schuyler 1
GIRLS SCORES
Bennington 2, Elkhorn 0
Blair 2, Elkhorn North 0
Columbus Scotus 3, Omaha Concordia 2
Gretna 3, Millard South 0
Norfolk 3, Grand Island 0
Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0
Waverly 2, Beatrice 0