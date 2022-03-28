BOYS SCORES

Bellevue East 5, Omaha Northwest 4 (SO)

Bennington 7, Elkhorn 0

Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha South 0

Elkhorn North 4, Blair 0

Gretna 4, Papillion-LaVista 0

Lincoln High 3, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln East 0

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0

Millard West 2, Omaha Central 0

North Platte 2, Scottsbluff 0

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard North 0

Ralston 1, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

The Platte 4, Madison 1

Waverly 2, Beatrice 0

York 2, Schuyler 1

GIRLS SCORES

Bennington 2, Elkhorn 0

Blair 2, Elkhorn North 0

Columbus Scotus 3, Omaha Concordia 2

Gretna 3, Millard South 0

Norfolk 3, Grand Island 0

Plattsmouth 1, Nebraska City 0

Waverly 2, Beatrice 0

