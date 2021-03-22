Area soccer scores

BOYS

Bellevue West 1, Elkhorn South 0

Bennington 3, Gross Catholic 0

Elkhorn 6, Plattsmouth 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln East 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Nebraska City 1, Platteview 0

GIRLS

Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 0

Columbus 3, Grand Island 0

Elkhorn 10, Plattsmouth 0

Elkhorn South 2, Bellevue West 0

Kearney 6, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Omaha Concordia 0

Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 1 (OT)

Millard West 2, Papillion-LaVista 1

Norris 9, Beatrice 0

Omaha Bryan 5, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Central 3, Omaha South 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Omaha Mercy 1

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Millard South 0

Platteview 7, Nebraska City 0

