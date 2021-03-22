BOYS
Bellevue West 1, Elkhorn South 0
Bennington 3, Gross Catholic 0
Elkhorn 6, Plattsmouth 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Lincoln East 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 6, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Nebraska City 1, Platteview 0
GIRLS
Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 0
Columbus 3, Grand Island 0
Elkhorn 10, Plattsmouth 0
Elkhorn South 2, Bellevue West 0
Kearney 6, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6, Omaha Concordia 0
Lincoln Pius X 3, Fremont 1 (OT)
Millard West 2, Papillion-LaVista 1
Norris 9, Beatrice 0
Omaha Bryan 5, Omaha Northwest 0
Omaha Central 3, Omaha South 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 7, Omaha Mercy 1
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Millard South 0
Platteview 7, Nebraska City 0