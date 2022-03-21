BOYS SCORES
Bennington 1, Gross Catholic 0
Elkhorn South 2, Bellevue West 1
Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Southwest 1
Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 1
Lincoln Northeast 7, Bellevue East 0
Lincoln Southeast 4, Norfolk 1
Omaha South 8, Mount Michael Benedictine 0
Waverly 4, Blair 1
GIRLS SCORES
Aurora 3, York 0
Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 0
Columbus 3, Grand Island 0
Elkhorn South 1, Bellevue West 0 (OT)
Kearney 4, Lincoln Northeast 1
Millard West 3, Papillion-LaVista 1
Norris 10, Beatrice 0
Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Northwest 3
Omaha Marian 2, Millard North 0
Omaha South 1, Omaha Central 0
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard South 1
Waverly 4, Blair 3 (OT)