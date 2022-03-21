BOYS SCORES

Bennington 1, Gross Catholic 0

Elkhorn South 2, Bellevue West 1

Lincoln East 2, Lincoln Southwest 1

Lincoln North Star 2, Grand Island 1

Lincoln Northeast 7, Bellevue East 0

Lincoln Southeast 4, Norfolk 1

Omaha South 8, Mount Michael Benedictine 0

Waverly 4, Blair 1

GIRLS SCORES

Aurora 3, York 0

Bellevue East 10, Omaha North 0

Columbus 3, Grand Island 0

Elkhorn South 1, Bellevue West 0 (OT)

Kearney 4, Lincoln Northeast 1

Millard West 3, Papillion-LaVista 1

Norris 10, Beatrice 0

Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Northwest 3

Omaha Marian 2, Millard North 0

Omaha South 1, Omaha Central 0

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Millard South 1

Waverly 4, Blair 3 (OT)

Tags

In other news