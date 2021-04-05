Area soccer scores

BOYS

Bellevue West 3, Omaha Northwest 1

Gretna 1, Millard North 0

Kearney Catholic 5, Seward 0

Kearney Catholic 8, Holdrege 1

Lincoln Southeast 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Fremont 0

Madison 3, Conestoga 1

Norris 2, Waverly 1

Omaha Central 8, Omaha North 1

Omaha Westside 1, Papillion-LaVista 0

GIRLS

Bellevue East 8, Omaha Bryan 1

Bennington 9, Plattsmouth 0

Blair 10, Nebraska City 0

Columbus Lakeview 4, Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 0

Gross Catholic 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Kearney Catholic 2, Omaha Concordia 1

Kearney Catholic 4, Holdrege 1

Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln Southeast 1

Lincoln Southwest 6, Fremont 0

Norris 4, Waverly 0

Omaha Central 8, Beatrice 2

Papillion-LaVista 1, Omaha Westside 0

