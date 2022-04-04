BOYS SCORES

Columbus 4, Grand Island 2

Conestoga 1, Madison 0

Creighton Preparatory School 2, Millard South 0

Elkhorn 3, The Platte 0

Gretna 2, Millard North 0 (OT)

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln Southwest 4, Fremont 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 3, Elkhorn North 0

Omaha Central 3, Omaha North 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1, Gross Catholic 0 (OT)

Omaha Westside 3, Papillion-LaVista 1 (OT)

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha Burke 2

Waverly 3, Norris 1

GIRLS SCORES

Bellevue East 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Gretna 2, Millard North 0

Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0

Lincoln Southwest 6, Fremont 0

Norris 5, Waverly 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 6, Gross Catholic 0

Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Benson 0