BOYS SCORES
Columbus 4, Grand Island 2
Conestoga 1, Madison 0
Creighton Preparatory School 2, Millard South 0
Elkhorn 3, The Platte 0
Gretna 2, Millard North 0 (OT)
Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln Southwest 4, Fremont 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 3, Elkhorn North 0
Omaha Central 3, Omaha North 1
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1, Gross Catholic 0 (OT)
Omaha Westside 3, Papillion-LaVista 1 (OT)
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Omaha Burke 2
Waverly 3, Norris 1
GIRLS SCORES
Bellevue East 10, Omaha Bryan 0
Gretna 2, Millard North 0
Lincoln East 10, Grand Island 0
Lincoln Southwest 6, Fremont 0
Norris 5, Waverly 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 6, Gross Catholic 0
Omaha Westside 10, Omaha Benson 0