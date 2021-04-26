Area soccer scores

BOYS

Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0

Bellevue West 2, Omaha Burke 0

Grand Island 9, Lincoln Northeast 2

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Lincoln East 5, Fremont 0

Lincoln Southwest 7, Norfolk 0

Omaha Bryan 6, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Northwest 10, Omaha North 1

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Gross Catholic 1

Omaha South 3, Millard North 2

Papillion-LaVista South 4, Papillion-LaVista 0

Ralston 4, Platteview 0

GIRLS

Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 0

Gross Catholic 5, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Kearney Catholic 3, Holdrege 1

Lincoln East 10, Fremont 0

Papillion-LaVista 3, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Platteview 5, Beatrice 0

Ralston 9, Plattsmouth 0

Seward 3, York 2

