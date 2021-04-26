BOYS
Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0
Bellevue West 2, Omaha Burke 0
Grand Island 9, Lincoln Northeast 2
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Lincoln East 5, Fremont 0
Lincoln Southwest 7, Norfolk 0
Omaha Bryan 6, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Northwest 10, Omaha North 1
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Gross Catholic 1
Omaha South 3, Millard North 2
Papillion-LaVista South 4, Papillion-LaVista 0
Ralston 4, Platteview 0
GIRLS
Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 0
Gross Catholic 5, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1
Kearney Catholic 3, Holdrege 1
Lincoln East 10, Fremont 0
Papillion-LaVista 3, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Platteview 5, Beatrice 0
Ralston 9, Plattsmouth 0
Seward 3, York 2