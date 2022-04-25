BOYS SCORES

Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0

Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 1

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Kearney Catholic 2, Holdrege 0

Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0

Lincoln North Star 4, North Platte 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0

Millard North 2, Omaha South 1

Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Burke 3, Bellevue West 2

Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha North 2

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Gross Catholic 1 (OT)

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Central 1

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Papillion-LaVista 1

Ralston 5, The Platte 2

GIRLS SCORES

Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0

Kearney Catholic 3, Holdrege 0

Lincoln East 2, Fremont 1

Northwest 4, Lexington 0

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 9, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

Papillion-LaVista South 1, Papillion-LaVista 0

Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 0

Ralston 3, Beatrice 0

York 2, Seward 1 (OT)