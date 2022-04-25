BOYS SCORES
Beatrice 2, Nebraska City 0
Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 1
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Kearney Catholic 2, Holdrege 0
Lincoln East 7, Fremont 0
Lincoln North Star 4, North Platte 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Norfolk 0
Millard North 2, Omaha South 1
Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Burke 3, Bellevue West 2
Omaha Northwest 3, Omaha North 2
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 2, Gross Catholic 1 (OT)
Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Central 1
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Papillion-LaVista 1
Ralston 5, The Platte 2
GIRLS SCORES
Gretna 3, Elkhorn South 0
Kearney Catholic 3, Holdrege 0
Lincoln East 2, Fremont 1
Northwest 4, Lexington 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 9, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Westside 1, Lincoln Pius X 0
Papillion-LaVista South 1, Papillion-LaVista 0
Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 0
Ralston 3, Beatrice 0
York 2, Seward 1 (OT)