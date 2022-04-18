BOYS SCORES
Crete 5, Holdrege 0
Elkhorn North 2, Nebraska City 0
Lexington 4, Northwest 1
Lexington 5, Holdrege 0
Lincoln High 3, Elkhorn 1
Northwest 3, Crete 1
Omaha Bryan 6, Omaha North 0
Waverly 2, Conestoga 0
GIRLS SCORES
Elkhorn North 8, Nebraska City 0
Gretna 2, Bellevue West 0
Lexington 2, Aurora 0
Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln Northeast 0
Millard South 1, Elkhorn 0
Norris 4, Blair 0
Northwest 2, Lexington 1
Northwest 8, Columbus Lakeview 0
Omaha Concordia 2, Gross Catholic 0
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 8, South Sioux City 0
Papillion-LaVista 2, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Waverly 6, Plattsmouth 0