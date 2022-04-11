BOYS SCORES
Aurora 1, Seward 0 (OT)
Columbus Scotus 1, Northwest 0
Conestoga 1, York 0 (SO)
Elkhorn 2, Norris 1
Elkhorn North 2, Blair 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0
Papillion-LaVista South 2, Creighton Preparatory School 1
GIRLS SCORES
Bellevue East 1, Lincoln Northeast 0
Blair 4, Waverly 0
Columbus Scotus 4, Northwest 0
Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn 0
Gretna 4, Omaha Westside 0
Omaha Concordia 10, Omaha North 0
Plattsmouth 2, Gross Catholic 1 (SO)
Ralston 4, Beatrice 0
York 2, Crete 0