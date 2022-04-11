BOYS SCORES

Aurora 1, Seward 0 (OT)

Columbus Scotus 1, Northwest 0

Conestoga 1, York 0 (SO)

Elkhorn 2, Norris 1

Elkhorn North 2, Blair 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 8, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0

Papillion-LaVista South 2, Creighton Preparatory School 1

GIRLS SCORES

Bellevue East 1, Lincoln Northeast 0

Blair 4, Waverly 0

Columbus Scotus 4, Northwest 0

Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn 0

Gretna 4, Omaha Westside 0

Omaha Concordia 10, Omaha North 0

Omaha Concordia 10, Omaha North 0

Plattsmouth 2, Gross Catholic 1 (SO)

Ralston 4, Beatrice 0

York 2, Crete 0