Area basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Marty Indian, S.D. 82, Omaha Nation 55

Centennial Conference Tournament

Aquinas 51, Columbus Scotus 35

Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Boys Town 50

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Bishop Neumann 42

Central Conference Tournament

First Round

Holdrege 60, Columbus Lakeview 57

Seward 63, Lexington 48

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

First Round

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, High Plains Community 17

East Butler 51, Exeter/Milligan 45

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

First Round

Bennington 61, Blair 30

Elkhorn 65, Elkhorn North 38

MNAC Conference Tournament

Second Round

Anselmo-Merna 50, South Loup 45

Mullen 69, Brady 37

Sandhills Valley 73, Arthur County 40

Sandhills/Thedford 52, Hyannis 49

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Louisville 40

Douglas County West 54, Fort Calhoun 52

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Arlington 43

Yutan 55, Conestoga 37

RPAC Conference Tournament

East Division

Consolation

Alma 62, Southwest 40

Second Round

Medicine Valley 50, Bertrand 34

Southern Valley 55, Cambridge 49

West Division

Consolation

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Second Round

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Maxwell 56

Paxton 47, Wallace 22

Southwest Conference Tournament

First Round

Cozad 57, Ainsworth 44

Gothenburg 60, Broken Bow 58, OT

McCook 60, Minden 53

Ogallala 77, Valentine 25

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

First Round

Beatrice 77, Ralston 51

Plattsmouth 53, Nebraska City 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Marty Indian, S.D. 67, Omaha Nation 35

Centennial Conference Tournament

Bishop Neumann 68, Aquinas 42

Kearney Catholic 54, Omaha Concordia 36

Central Conference Tournament

First Round

Aurora 60, Schuyler 6

Holdrege 46, Columbus Lakeview 37

Seward 57, Lexington 54

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

First Round

East Butler 42, High Plains Community 28

McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

First Round

Bennington 44, Waverly 26

Blair 50, Elkhorn 44

MNAC Conference Tournament

Second Round

Anselmo-Merna 40, Twin Loup 19

Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 23

Sandhills/Thedford 35, Arthur County 24

South Loup 48, Cody-Kilgore 31

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood 55, Douglas County West 50

Louisville 63, Arlington 32

Syracuse 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

Yutan 48, Fort Calhoun 31

Southwest Conference Tournament

First Round

Ainsworth 48, Valentine 26

Broken Bow 63, Cozad 26

Gothenburg 49, Minden 35

Ogallala 47, McCook 37

Nebraska City 48, Plattsmouth 32

Platteview 66, Ralston 31

Tags

In other news