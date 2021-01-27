BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Marty Indian, S.D. 82, Omaha Nation 55
Centennial Conference Tournament
Aquinas 51, Columbus Scotus 35
Hastings St. Cecilia 54, Boys Town 50
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Bishop Neumann 42
Central Conference Tournament
First Round
Holdrege 60, Columbus Lakeview 57
Seward 63, Lexington 48
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
First Round
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, High Plains Community 17
East Butler 51, Exeter/Milligan 45
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
First Round
Bennington 61, Blair 30
Elkhorn 65, Elkhorn North 38
MNAC Conference Tournament
Second Round
Anselmo-Merna 50, South Loup 45
Mullen 69, Brady 37
Sandhills Valley 73, Arthur County 40
Sandhills/Thedford 52, Hyannis 49
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 49, Louisville 40
Douglas County West 54, Fort Calhoun 52
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Arlington 43
Yutan 55, Conestoga 37
RPAC Conference Tournament
East Division
Consolation
Alma 62, Southwest 40
Second Round
Medicine Valley 50, Bertrand 34
Southern Valley 55, Cambridge 49
West Division
Consolation
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Second Round
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Maxwell 56
Paxton 47, Wallace 22
Southwest Conference Tournament
First Round
Cozad 57, Ainsworth 44
Gothenburg 60, Broken Bow 58, OT
McCook 60, Minden 53
Ogallala 77, Valentine 25
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
First Round
Beatrice 77, Ralston 51
Plattsmouth 53, Nebraska City 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Marty Indian, S.D. 67, Omaha Nation 35
Centennial Conference Tournament
Bishop Neumann 68, Aquinas 42
Kearney Catholic 54, Omaha Concordia 36
Central Conference Tournament
First Round
Aurora 60, Schuyler 6
Holdrege 46, Columbus Lakeview 37
Seward 57, Lexington 54
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
First Round
East Butler 42, High Plains Community 28
McCool Junction 39, Nebraska Lutheran 24
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
First Round
Bennington 44, Waverly 26
Blair 50, Elkhorn 44
MNAC Conference Tournament
Second Round
Anselmo-Merna 40, Twin Loup 19
Mullen 60, Sandhills Valley 23
Sandhills/Thedford 35, Arthur County 24
South Loup 48, Cody-Kilgore 31
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 55, Douglas County West 50
Louisville 63, Arlington 32
Syracuse 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26
Yutan 48, Fort Calhoun 31
Southwest Conference Tournament
First Round
Ainsworth 48, Valentine 26
Broken Bow 63, Cozad 26
Gothenburg 49, Minden 35
Ogallala 47, McCook 37
Nebraska City 48, Plattsmouth 32
Platteview 66, Ralston 31