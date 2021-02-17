BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue East 60, Omaha Benson 55
Boys Town 64, Lincoln Christian 62
Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Burke 48
Lincoln Pius X 66, Lincoln Southeast 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue East 52, Omaha Benson 46
Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 28
Lincoln North Star 60, Omaha Burke 57
Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southeast 16
Class B Sub-District
District B-2
Final
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn North 47
District B-3
Final
Ashland-Greenwood 48, Waverly 39
District B-4
Final
Norris 33, Crete 31
District B-7
Hastings 48, Lexington 37
Holdrege 56, McCook 42
Class C-1 Sub-District
District C1-1
Auburn 34, Fairbury 33
Syracuse 48, Falls City 24
District C1-7
Columbus Scotus 43, Boone Central 24
David City 45, Columbus Lakeview 30
Class C-2 Sub-District
District C2-2
Nebraska City Lourdes 61, Palmyra 43
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Omaha Christian Academy 35
District C2-11
Perkins County 54, Sutherland 39
South Loup 53, Hi-Line 36
Class D-1 Sub-District
District D1-1
Archbishop Bergan 40, Mead 27
Elmwood-Murdock 47, Yutan 28
District D1-6
Central Valley 44, Palmer 20
East Butler 50, Twin River 43
District D1-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Heartland 32
Meridian 42, McCool Junction 34
District D1-10
Anselmo-Merna 62, Sandhills Valley 18
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Maxwell 28