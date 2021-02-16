BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Aquinas 31
Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57
Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, ppd. to Feb 22nd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class B Sub-District
District B-1
Final
Omaha Gross Catholic 65, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36
District B-2
Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60
Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Bennington 45
District B-3
Waverly 42, Platteview 26
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 24
District B-4
Crete 44, Beatrice 37
Norris 57, Nebraska City 12
District B-5
Final
South Sioux City 57, Blair 46
District B-6
Final
York 36, Grand Island Northwest 27
District B-8
Final
Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51
Class C-1 Sub-District
District C1-1
District C1-2
Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33
Lincoln Lutheran 36, Milford 19
District C1-3
Louisville 76, Boys Town 16
Omaha Roncalli 44, Conestoga 33
District C1-4
Bishop Neumann 61, Douglas County West 27
Wahoo 59, Fort Calhoun 20
District C1-5
North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22
West Point-Beemer 50, Oakland-Craig 19
District C1-6
Winnebago 60, Battle Creek 55
Pierce 39, Wayne 29
District C1-7
District C1-8
Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24
St. Paul 50, Central City 46
District C1-9
Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Minden 30
Kearney Catholic 66, Adams Central 58
District C1-10
Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43
O'Neill 61, Ord 47
District C1-11
Gothenburg 46, Hershey 30
Chase County 53, Cozad 35
District C1-12
Sidney 56, Ogallala 45
Chadron 38, Mitchell 21
Class C-2 Sub-District
District C2-1
Freeman 44, Tri County 21
Johnson County Central 41, Wilber-Clatonia 31
District C2-2
Palmyra 64, Cornerstone Christian 36
District C2-3
Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33
Howells/Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 48
District C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35
Pender 69, Wakefield 47
District C2-5
Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
North Central 40, Ponca 35
District C2-6
Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16
Norfolk Catholic 49, Lutheran High Northeast 36
District C2-7
Cross County 44, Aquinas 21
Centennial 63, Shelby/Rising City 22
District C2-8
Superior 59, Thayer Central 49
Sutton 50, Fillmore Central 35
District C2-9
Fullerton 52, Burwell 38
Ravenna 44, Centura 34
District C2-10
Elm Creek 40, Overton 32
Wood River 58, Blue Hill 37
District C2-11
District C2-12
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48
Gordon/Rushville 45, Morrill 29
Class D-1 Sub-District
District D1-1
Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 18
District D1-2
Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Southern 44, Johnson-Brock 29
District D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25
Plainview 53, Tri County Northeast 43
District D1-4
Boyd County 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 50
District D1-5
Elgin Public/Pope John 39, West Holt 29
Summerland 48, Elkhorn Valley 26
District D1-6
Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40
District D1-7
Heartland 33, Deshler 27
District D1-8
Shelton 68, Harvard 15
Silver Lake 42, Kenesaw 37
District D1-9
Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT
Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30
District D1-10
District D1-11
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Arapahoe 46
Southwest 45, Cambridge 40
District D1-12
South Platte 70, Minatare 15
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Kimball 21
Class D-2 Sub-District
District D2-1
Sterling 55, Diller-Odell 39
Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Lewiston 32
District D2-2
Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21
Parkview Christian 34, Dorchester 31
District D2-3
Nebraska Christian 50, Heartland Lutheran 21
Osceola 48, Hampton 37
District D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 86, Elba 24
Riverside 49, Spalding Academy 33
District D2-5
Randolph 55, Santee 46
Wynot 58, Winside 26
District D2-6
CWC 63, Twin Loup 21
St. Mary's 61, Stuart 36
District D2-7
Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12
Lawrence-Nelson 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
District D2-8
Loomis 50, Bertrand 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14
District D2-9
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23
Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46
District D2-10
Arthur County 53, Sandhills/Thedford 39
Mullen 62, Paxton 21
District D2-11
Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18
Garden County 43, Potter-Dix 19
District D2-12
Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
