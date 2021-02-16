Area basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Aquinas 31

Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57

Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Bishop Neumann, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class B Sub-District

District B-1

Final

Omaha Gross Catholic 65, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36

District B-2

Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 51, Bennington 45

District B-3

Waverly 42, Platteview 26

Ashland-Greenwood 69, Plattsmouth 24

District B-4

Crete 44, Beatrice 37

Norris 57, Nebraska City 12

District B-5

Final

South Sioux City 57, Blair 46

District B-6

Final

York 36, Grand Island Northwest 27

District B-8

Final

Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51

Class C-1 Sub-District

District C1-1

District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33

Lincoln Lutheran 36, Milford 19

District C1-3

Louisville 76, Boys Town 16

Omaha Roncalli 44, Conestoga 33

District C1-4

Bishop Neumann 61, Douglas County West 27

Wahoo 59, Fort Calhoun 20

District C1-5

North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22

West Point-Beemer 50, Oakland-Craig 19

District C1-6

Winnebago 60, Battle Creek 55

Pierce 39, Wayne 29

District C1-7

District C1-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24

St. Paul 50, Central City 46

District C1-9

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Minden 30

Kearney Catholic 66, Adams Central 58

District C1-10

Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43

O'Neill 61, Ord 47

District C1-11

Gothenburg 46, Hershey 30

Chase County 53, Cozad 35

District C1-12

Sidney 56, Ogallala 45

Chadron 38, Mitchell 21

Class C-2 Sub-District

District C2-1

Freeman 44, Tri County 21

Johnson County Central 41, Wilber-Clatonia 31

District C2-2

Palmyra 64, Cornerstone Christian 36

District C2-3

Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33

Howells/Dodge 59, Wisner-Pilger 48

District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35

Pender 69, Wakefield 47

District C2-5

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

North Central 40, Ponca 35

District C2-6

Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16

Norfolk Catholic 49, Lutheran High Northeast 36

District C2-7

Cross County 44, Aquinas 21

Centennial 63, Shelby/Rising City 22

District C2-8

Superior 59, Thayer Central 49

Sutton 50, Fillmore Central 35

District C2-9

Fullerton 52, Burwell 38

Ravenna 44, Centura 34

District C2-10

Elm Creek 40, Overton 32

Wood River 58, Blue Hill 37

District C2-11

District C2-12

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Gordon/Rushville 45, Morrill 29

Class D-1 Sub-District

District D1-1

Mead 56, Cedar Bluffs 18

District D1-2

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Southern 44, Johnson-Brock 29

District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25

Plainview 53, Tri County Northeast 43

District D1-4

Boyd County 47, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Hartington Cedar Catholic 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 50

District D1-5

Elgin Public/Pope John 39, West Holt 29

Summerland 48, Elkhorn Valley 26

District D1-6

Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40

District D1-7

Heartland 33, Deshler 27

District D1-8

Shelton 68, Harvard 15

Silver Lake 42, Kenesaw 37

District D1-9

Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30

District D1-10

District D1-11

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Arapahoe 46

Southwest 45, Cambridge 40

District D1-12

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Kimball 21

Class D-2 Sub-District

District D2-1

Sterling 55, Diller-Odell 39

Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Lewiston 32

District D2-2

Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21

Parkview Christian 34, Dorchester 31

District D2-3

Nebraska Christian 50, Heartland Lutheran 21

Osceola 48, Hampton 37

District D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis 86, Elba 24

Riverside 49, Spalding Academy 33

District D2-5

Randolph 55, Santee 46

Wynot 58, Winside 26

District D2-6

CWC 63, Twin Loup 21

St. Mary's 61, Stuart 36

District D2-7

Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12

Lawrence-Nelson 39, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

District D2-8

Loomis 50, Bertrand 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14

District D2-9

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23

Wauneta-Palisade 57, Medicine Valley 46

District D2-10

Arthur County 53, Sandhills/Thedford 39

Mullen 62, Paxton 21

District D2-11

Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18

Garden County 43, Potter-Dix 19

District D2-12

Sioux County 47, Hay Springs 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West, ccd.

