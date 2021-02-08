BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 83, Hi-Line 40
Arlington 60, Syracuse 31
Cross County 57, David City 36
Elkhorn Valley 53, Niobrara/Verdigre 43
Gothenburg 61, Minden 49
Grand Island 76, Norfolk 74
Lincoln Christian 68, Aquinas 53
Lincoln Lutheran 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 55
Milford 56, Centennial 42
Nebraska City Lourdes 46, Southern 44
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Harvard 42
Palmyra 69, Johnson County Central 63
Parkview Christian 76, College View Academy 47
Ralston 73, South Sioux City 56
Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 58, Homer 37
Smith Center, Kan. 40, Superior 34
Sutton 52, Heartland 44
Lewis & Clark Conference
Lewis Bracket
Championship
Winnebago 66, Osmond 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Christian Academy vs. Pawnee City, ccd.
Palmer vs. Burwell, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Burwell 64, Palmer 25
Centennial 38, Sutton 28
David City 49, Cross County 32
Elkhorn Valley 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 34
Gothenburg 64, Minden 46
Homer 49, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 40
Johnson County Central 41, Palmyra 31
Lincoln Christian 37, Aquinas 28
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 7
Nebraska Lutheran 26, Harvard 16
Norfolk 55, Grand Island 24
Omaha Roncalli 41, Omaha Duchesne Academy 36
Parkview Christian 44, College View Academy 26
Smith Center, Kan. 55, Superior 38
Southern 48, Sterling 34
Syracuse 52, Arlington 28
Thayer Central 37, Fairbury 33
West Holt 51, Neligh-Oakdale 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Omaha Christian Academy vs. Pawnee City, ccd.