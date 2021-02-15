Area basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Conestoga 71, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48

Fullerton 64, Osceola 63

Louisville 54, Syracuse 35

Morrill 44, Gordon/Rushville 42

Plainview 66, Hartington-Newcastle 60

Potter-Dix 52, Leyton 28

South Platte 76, Creek Valley 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cozad vs. Broken Bow, ccd.

Hi-Line vs. South Loup, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class B Sub-District

District B-1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 43, Omaha Mercy 19

Omaha Gross Catholic 73, Ralston 34

District B-5

South Sioux City 58, Schuyler 15

District B-6

Grand Island Northwest 55, Aurora 49

York 50, Seward 37

District B-8

Gering 67, Alliance 28

Class C-1 Sub-District

District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 55, Raymond Central 40

District C1-4

Fort Calhoun 50, Omaha Concordia 47

District C1-5

Arlington 39, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 26

District C1-6

Wayne 53, Homer 40

District C1-9

Minden 51, Gibbon 20

District C1-10

Ainsworth 59, Valentine 51

Class C-2 Sub-District

District C2-5

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 46, Creighton 41

District C2-6

Stanton 54, Madison 26

District C2-8

Fillmore Central 47, Sandy Creek 26

District C2-9

Centura 45, Arcadia-Loup City 35

District C2-10

Blue Hill 47, Southern Valley 39

District C2-12

Bayard 66, Hemingford 32

Class D-1 Sub-District

District D1-2

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 63, Pawnee City 41

District D1-3

Osmond 45, Wausa 40

District D1-4

Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Bloomfield 46

District D1-5

West Holt 49, Neligh-Oakdale 32

Class D-2 Sub-District

District D2-1

Wallace 45, Hitchcock County 33

District D2-2

Nebraska Lutheran 31, Friend 28

District D2-3

Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 32

District D2-4

Elba 64, St. Edward 40

District D2-5

Winside 63, Walthill 23

District D2-9

District D2-10

Paxton 65, Hyannis 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Auburn vs. Fairbury, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Cornerstone Christian vs. Palmyra, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Crete vs. Beatrice, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Deshler vs. Heartland, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Hastings vs. Lexington, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Holdrege vs. McCook, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Norris vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Omaha Skutt Catholic vs. Bennington, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Syracuse vs. Falls City, ppd. to Feb 17th.

Waverly vs. Platteview, ppd. to Feb 16th.

