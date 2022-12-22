BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Burwell 74, Elba 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Burwell 78, Elba 25
Nike Tournament of Champions
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Phoenix Pinnacle, Ariz. 50
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
