BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ansley-Litchfield 39, Central Valley 24

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Westside 52

Boyd County 40, Bloomfield 30

Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Osceola 64

Hitchcock County 69, Brady 37

Loomis 84, Anselmo-Merna 25

Millard South 59, Westview 47

North Platte St. Patrick's 79, Arapahoe 39

Omaha Central 64, Papillion-LaVista 53

Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Millard North 66

Wahoo 78, Yutan 33

HAC Tournament

Championship

Lincoln High 58, Lincoln Southeast 55

Third Place

Lincoln Pius X 52, Lincoln Southwest 44

Metro Holiday Tournament

Consolation

Omaha South 77, Omaha Northwest 65

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 63, Loomis 40

Ansley-Litchfield 43, Central Valley 37

Bellevue West 67, Omaha Central 56

Bishop Neumann 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 38

Blue Hill 53, Arapahoe 29

Boyd County 49, Bloomfield 37

Hitchcock County 40, Brady 28

Millard South 84, Bellevue East 67

North Platte St. Patrick's 66, Wauneta-Palisade 53

St. Mary's 61, Osceola 18

Wahoo 40, Yutan 33

Wausa 52, Omaha Creighton Prep 31

HAC Tournament

Championship

Lincoln High 64, Lincoln Northeast 56

Third Place

Lincoln Pius X 44, Kearney 33

