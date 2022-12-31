BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ansley-Litchfield 39, Central Valley 24
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Westside 52
Boyd County 40, Bloomfield 30
Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Osceola 64
Hitchcock County 69, Brady 37
Loomis 84, Anselmo-Merna 25
Millard South 59, Westview 47
North Platte St. Patrick's 79, Arapahoe 39
Omaha Central 64, Papillion-LaVista 53
Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Millard North 66
Wahoo 78, Yutan 33
HAC Tournament
Championship
Lincoln High 58, Lincoln Southeast 55
Third Place
Lincoln Pius X 52, Lincoln Southwest 44
Metro Holiday Tournament
Consolation
Omaha South 77, Omaha Northwest 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 63, Loomis 40
Ansley-Litchfield 43, Central Valley 37
Bellevue West 67, Omaha Central 56
Bishop Neumann 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 38
Blue Hill 53, Arapahoe 29
Boyd County 49, Bloomfield 37
Hitchcock County 40, Brady 28
Millard South 84, Bellevue East 67
North Platte St. Patrick's 66, Wauneta-Palisade 53
St. Mary's 61, Osceola 18
Wahoo 40, Yutan 33
Wausa 52, Omaha Creighton Prep 31
HAC Tournament
Championship
Lincoln High 64, Lincoln Northeast 56
Third Place
Lincoln Pius X 44, Kearney 33