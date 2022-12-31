Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. Highest snow totals should be near the South Dakota border. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&