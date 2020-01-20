Area basketball scores

Boys Basketball

Allen 83, Whiting, Iowa 18

Bayard 45, Creek Valley 37

Blue Hill 56, Red Cloud 13

CWC 48, Boyd County 47

Chambers 48, West Boyd 47

Elmwood-Murdock 64, Conestoga 56

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Summerland 29

Lawrence-Nelson 39, Kenesaw 38

O'Neill 65, Neligh-Oakdale 39

Plattsmouth 45, Blair 38

Walthill 68, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 48

West Holt 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 38

SPVA Conference Tournament

Hershey 64, Kimball 55

 Girls Basketball

Blair 53, Plattsmouth 44

Blue Hill 54, Red Cloud 17

Chambers 66, West Boyd 38

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, West Holt 31

Flandreau Indian, S.D. 74, Walthill 34

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Summerland 44

Lawrence-Nelson 50, Kenesaw 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Falls City 33

Norfolk Catholic 53, Wayne 36

O'Neill 83, Neligh-Oakdale 42

Weeping Water 73, Conestoga 25

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Fullerton 58, Heartland Lutheran 30

Humphrey St. Francis 77, St. Edward 33

Quarterfinal

Burwell 50, Nebraska Christian 38

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Edgemont, S.D. 44, Hemingford 31

Morrill 50, Hay Springs 23

River Cities Conference Tournament

Beatrice 67, Omaha Duchesne Academy 26

Omaha Gross Catholic 66, Ralston 40

Omaha Roncalli 61, Plattsmouth 48

Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Omaha Roncalli 29

South Sioux City 65, Omaha Mercy 39

SPVA Conference Tournament

North Platte St. Patrick's 47, Sutherland 19

