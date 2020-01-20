Boys Basketball
Allen 83, Whiting, Iowa 18
Bayard 45, Creek Valley 37
Blue Hill 56, Red Cloud 13
CWC 48, Boyd County 47
Chambers 48, West Boyd 47
Elmwood-Murdock 64, Conestoga 56
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 72, Summerland 29
Lawrence-Nelson 39, Kenesaw 38
O'Neill 65, Neligh-Oakdale 39
Plattsmouth 45, Blair 38
Walthill 68, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 48
West Holt 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 38
SPVA Conference Tournament
Hershey 64, Kimball 55
Girls Basketball
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 44
Blue Hill 54, Red Cloud 17
Chambers 66, West Boyd 38
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, West Holt 31
Flandreau Indian, S.D. 74, Walthill 34
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Summerland 44
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Kenesaw 26
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Falls City 33
Norfolk Catholic 53, Wayne 36
O'Neill 83, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Weeping Water 73, Conestoga 25
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Fullerton 58, Heartland Lutheran 30
Humphrey St. Francis 77, St. Edward 33
Quarterfinal
Burwell 50, Nebraska Christian 38
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Edgemont, S.D. 44, Hemingford 31
Morrill 50, Hay Springs 23
River Cities Conference Tournament
Beatrice 67, Omaha Duchesne Academy 26
Omaha Gross Catholic 66, Ralston 40
Omaha Roncalli 61, Plattsmouth 48
Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Omaha Roncalli 29
South Sioux City 65, Omaha Mercy 39
SPVA Conference Tournament
North Platte St. Patrick's 47, Sutherland 19