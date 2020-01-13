Area basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

College View Academy 71, Whiting, Iowa 51

Randolph 50, Allen 40

Sioux County 65, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 52

Wausa 72, Santee 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Meridian 41

Diller-Odell 50, Exeter/Milligan 40

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, Freeman 30

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 53, Palmyra 34

Johnson County Central 52, Tri County 17

Pawnee City 38, Lewiston 21

Sioux County 58, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 12

South Sioux City 79, Sioux City, North, Iowa 52

Southern 60, Parkview Christian 20

Sterling 41, Johnson-Brock 35

Wausa 50, Santee 41

Whiting, Iowa 50, College View Academy 36

