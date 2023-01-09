BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Grand Island Northwest 55, Broken Bow 31
Summerland 53, Stuart 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgeport 75, Alliance 31
Broken Bow 48, Grand Island Northwest 37
Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Diller-Odell 36
Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 31
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 42