BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cedar Bluffs 52, Iowa School for the Deaf, Iowa 4

Cornerstone Christian 57, Heartland Christian, Iowa 47

Lutheran High Northeast 63, Riverside 39

Pawnee City 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 41

Sterling 51, Lewiston 48

Sutton 54, Thayer Central 40

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Niobrara-Verdigre 31

North Central 43, Boyd County 39

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Deshler 47, Blue Hill 40

Kenesaw 59, Franklin 35

Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33

Shelton 66, Silver Lake 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arapahoe 54, Maxwell 34

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Nebraska City 10

Bancroft-Rosalie 43, Tekamah-Herman 38

Boone Central 54, O'Neill 37

Cornerstone Christian 56, Heartland Christian, Iowa 30

David City 44, Fairbury 27

Diller-Odell 52, Tri County 42

Dorchester 63, Heartland Lutheran 30

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Johnson County Central 10

Falls City 55, Mead 10

Gothenburg 49, Southern Valley 29

Hemingford 50, Hay Springs 32

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 64, Friend 36

Pawnee City 23, Southern 21

Stanton 56, Twin River 34

Sutton 56, Sandy Creek 24

Weeping Water 30, Freeman 27

Wilber-Clatonia 40, Heartland 34

East Husker Conference

Quarterfinal

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Howells/Dodge 33

North Bend Central 59, West Point-Beemer 29

Oakland-Craig 57, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34

Pender 55, Wisner-Pilger 30

ECNC Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Auburn 42, Palmyra 39

Fort Kearney Conference

Consolation

Hi-Line 42, Loomis 35

Quarterfinal

Overton 53, Pleasanton 39

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Axtell 13

Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Elm Creek 36

Lewis and Clark Conference

Lewis Bracket

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Plainview 40

Ponca 57, Winside 21

Wakefield 57, Homer 54

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Boyd County 25, CWC 21

Elkhorn Valley 56, Neligh-Oakdale 30

North Central 72, Stuart 52