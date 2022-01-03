BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 52, Maxwell 43
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Falls City 28
Auburn 46, Milford 35
Centennial 45, Heartland 26
College View Academy 51, Cornerstone Christian 48
Hemingford 47, Lusk, Wyo. 37
Kearney 82, Garden City, Kan. 54
Omaha Concordia 76, Omaha Gross Catholic 51
Palmyra 46, Weeping Water 37
Platteview 76, Plattsmouth 41
Waverly 69, Scottsbluff 58
Wynot 60, Pender 26
Knight Holiday Classic
Championship
Hartington Cedar Catholic 53, South Sioux City 43
Third Place
Archbishop Bergan 56, Parkview Christian 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arapahoe 43, Maxwell 30
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60, Wayne 41
College View Academy 46, Cornerstone Christian 10
Douglas County West 53, Conestoga 31
Falls City 49, Ashland-Greenwood 46, OT
Heartland 51, Centennial 31
Hemingford 53, Lusk, Wyo. 28
Kearney 36, Garden City, Kan. 21
Milford 44, Auburn 31
Morrill 48, Potter-Dix 44
Omaha Gross Catholic 38, Waverly 33
Pender 51, Wynot 40
Platteview 64, Plattsmouth 37
Scottsbluff 64, South Sioux City 46
St. Mary's 58, Sandhills/Thedford 27