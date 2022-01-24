BOYS BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 68, Valentine 39

Elkhorn 52, Elkhorn North 44

Gibbon 49, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43

Grand Island Northwest 56, Columbus Lakeview 40

Madison 52, Pender 30

Mullen 71, Arthur County 33

Norris 41, Blair 38

Ogallala 64, Broken Bow 48

Omaha Christian Academy 60, Cedar Bluffs 11

Walthill 67, Tri County Northeast 60

Wayne 53, Wahoo 50

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Osceola 49, High Plains Community 25

MNAC Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 50, McCook 39

Broken Bow 47, Valentine 22

Clarkson/Leigh 50, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44

Crete 47, Schuyler 14

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Central Valley 31

Gothenburg 67, Cozad 36

Lincoln Christian 62, Omaha Concordia 30

Minden 47, Ogallala 42

Pender 59, Madison 16

Seward 52, Lexington 49

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Gibbon 29

Wahoo 51, Wayne 31

Wakefield 60, Homer 51

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Cross County 43, East Butler 29

NCC Conference Tournament

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Douglas County West 42

Syracuse 57, Arlington 14

Yutan 38, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28

RPAC Conference Tournament

Consolation

East Division

Medicine Valley 36, Bertrand 27

West Division

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Maxwell 33

Semifinal

East Division

Alma 51, Southwest 40

West Division

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Paxton 29

Tags

In other news