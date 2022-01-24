BOYS BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 68, Valentine 39
Elkhorn 52, Elkhorn North 44
Gibbon 49, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43
Grand Island Northwest 56, Columbus Lakeview 40
Madison 52, Pender 30
Mullen 71, Arthur County 33
Norris 41, Blair 38
Ogallala 64, Broken Bow 48
Omaha Christian Academy 60, Cedar Bluffs 11
Walthill 67, Tri County Northeast 60
Wayne 53, Wahoo 50
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Osceola 49, High Plains Community 25
MNAC Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Sandhills/Thedford 56, Sandhills Valley 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ainsworth 50, McCook 39
Broken Bow 47, Valentine 22
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44
Crete 47, Schuyler 14
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Central Valley 31
Gothenburg 67, Cozad 36
Lincoln Christian 62, Omaha Concordia 30
Minden 47, Ogallala 42
Pender 59, Madison 16
Seward 52, Lexington 49
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Gibbon 29
Wahoo 51, Wayne 31
Wakefield 60, Homer 51
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Cross County 43, East Butler 29
NCC Conference Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood 49, Douglas County West 42
Syracuse 57, Arlington 14
Yutan 38, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28
RPAC Conference Tournament
Consolation
East Division
Medicine Valley 36, Bertrand 27
West Division
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Maxwell 33
Semifinal
East Division
Alma 51, Southwest 40
West Division
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Paxton 29