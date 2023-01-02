Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to one half of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will depend on how long the freezing rain and sleet last. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&