BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland-Greenwood 55, Auburn 36

Bellevue West 66, Omaha Creighton Prep 44

Cornerstone Christian 51, College View Academy 19

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 76, Buena Vista 24

Milford 46, Falls City 33

Omaha Concordia 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 34

Platteview 78, Plattsmouth 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Auburn 40, Ashland-Greenwood 31

Bellevue West 55, Millard South 53

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 59, Buena Vista 20

Douglas County West 48, Conestoga 22

Milford 31, Falls City 28

Platteview 68, Plattsmouth 38

Waverly 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 42

