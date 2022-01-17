BOYS BASKETBALL

Bayard 72, Minatare 31

Garden County 46, South Platte 41

O'Neill 69, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Potter-Dix 64, Banner County 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Archbishop Bergan 69, Omaha Brownell Talbot 26

Burwell 51, Central Valley 44

Chase County 55, Kimball 21

Fullerton 60, Riverside 15

Hemingford 61, Hay Springs 30

Humphrey St. Francis 85, Heartland Lutheran 7

Nebraska Christian 75, Elba 27

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Sutherland 31

O'Neill 56, Neligh-Oakdale 19

Omaha Duchesne Academy 35, Omaha Mercy 29

Sioux County 58, Morrill 41

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 47

Tags

In other news