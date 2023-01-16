BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aurora 54, Hastings 43

Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Homer 43

Boone Central 68, St. Paul 22

Bridgeport 65, Sutherland 24

Chase County 55, Hershey 32

Colome, S.D. 64, Cody-Kilgore 48

Cozad 76, Ainsworth 48

Fort Calhoun 55, West Point-Beemer 37

Franklin 57, Harvard 24

Fullerton 68, Central Valley 56

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Superior 18

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elba 19

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Stanton 46

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56, Plainview 33

Nebraska Christian 64, St. Edward 37

O'Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 90, Sioux City, West, Iowa 54

Riverside 64, Burwell 45

Santee 52, Boyd County 51

Winside 42, Madison 41

Wynot 54, Pender 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 54, Cozad 34

Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25

Bancroft-Rosalie 54, Homer 43

Bayard 73, Banner County 7

Boyd County 53, Santee 43

Cedar Bluffs 44, Boys Town 39

Crawford 51, Hemingford 33

Franklin 52, Harvard 21

Garden County 33, Potter-Dix 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, West Holt 21

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Stanton 56

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49, Plainview 33

Mound City, Mo. 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

O'Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Sioux City, West, Iowa 34

Pender 31, Wynot 27

South Platte 75, Creek Valley 22

Superior 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 35

West Point-Beemer 61, Fort Calhoun 43