BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bloomfield 69, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 63
Central City 71, Twin River 47
Falls City Sacred Heart 88, Lewiston 32
Hi-Line 54, Medicine Valley 47
Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Waverly 57
Parkview Christian 89, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45
Plattsmouth 50, Conestoga 40
Santee 71, CWC 26
Southern Valley 47, Arapahoe 40
Stuart 43, Boyd County 39
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 68, Sandhills Valley 27
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Championship
Wynot 64, Wakefield 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bloomfield 44, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 40
Boyd County 44, Stuart 31
Broken Bow 41, McCook 37
CWC 64, Santee 29
Cedar Bluffs 35, Mead 29
Central City 47, Twin River 29
College View Academy 35, Boys Town 18
Conestoga 52, Plattsmouth 39
Diller-Odell 45, Southern 28
Elkhorn Valley 49, O'Neill 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Lewiston 32
Hay Springs 57, Oelrichs, S.D. 22
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 9
Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44
Omaha Nation 74, Whiting, Iowa 31
Smith Center, Kan. 70, Superior 58
Wausa 50, Tri County Northeast 24
Wayne 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 44
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Championship
Ponca 47, Wynot 32