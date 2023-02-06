BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bloomfield 69, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 63

Central City 71, Twin River 47

Falls City Sacred Heart 88, Lewiston 32

Hi-Line 54, Medicine Valley 47

Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Waverly 57

Parkview Christian 89, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45

Plattsmouth 50, Conestoga 40

Santee 71, CWC 26

Southern Valley 47, Arapahoe 40

Stuart 43, Boyd County 39

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 68, Sandhills Valley 27

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

Championship

Wynot 64, Wakefield 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bloomfield 44, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 40

Boyd County 44, Stuart 31

Broken Bow 41, McCook 37

CWC 64, Santee 29

Cedar Bluffs 35, Mead 29

Central City 47, Twin River 29

College View Academy 35, Boys Town 18

Conestoga 52, Plattsmouth 39

Diller-Odell 45, Southern 28

Elkhorn Valley 49, O'Neill 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Lewiston 32

Hay Springs 57, Oelrichs, S.D. 22

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 9

Medicine Valley 51, Hi-Line 44

Omaha Nation 74, Whiting, Iowa 31

Smith Center, Kan. 70, Superior 58

Wausa 50, Tri County Northeast 24

Wayne 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 44

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

Championship

Ponca 47, Wynot 32