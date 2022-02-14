BOYS BASKETBALL
Bennington 72, Boys Town 58
Conestoga 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 29
Oakland-Craig 60, BRLD 48
St. Mary's 72, Spalding Academy 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue West 64, Bennington 41
Lincoln Christian 69, Raymond Central 44
Class C1
Sub-district C1-6
Arlington 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38
Sub-district C1-7
Wayne 61, Winnebago 23
Sub-district C1-8
Boone Central 49, Madison 23
Sub-district C1-10
Kearney Catholic 59, Cozad 43
Sub-district C1-12
Hershey 53, Ogallala 39
Class C2
Sub-district C2-1
Weeping Water 53, Cornerstone Christian 17
Sub-district C2-2
Omaha Nation 41, Tekamah-Herman 36
Sub-district C2-3
Wilber-Clatonia 50, Tri County 36
Sub-district C2-5
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 62, Hartington-Newcastle 22
Sub-district C2-7
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Shelby/Rising City 32
Sub-district C2-8
Blue Hill 50, Gibbon 29
Class D1
Sub-district D1-5
Aquinas 55, Twin River 53
Sub-district D1-6
Howells/Dodge 61, Neligh-Oakdale 28
Sub-district D1-7
Wausa 56, Walthill 41
Sub-district D1-9
Axtell 41, Elm Creek 32
Sub-district D1-11
Sandhills Valley 43, Maxwell 33
Class D2
Sub-district D2-5
CWC 54, Santee 30
Sub-district D2-10
Cody-Kilgore 40, Hyannis 30
Sub-district D2-12
Minatare 42, Banner County 39