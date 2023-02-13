BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 61, Wood River 45

Aquinas 51, Clarkson/Leigh 49

Buena Vista 37, Cedar Bluffs 21

Chase County 60, Bridgeport 54

Conestoga 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 38

Cornerstone Christian 69, Weeping Water 51

Gothenburg 69, Broken Bow 33

Ponca 37, Crofton 35

Sandhills/Thedford 69, Hyannis 46

Sioux County 55, Banner County 48, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 77, Fremont 37

Omaha Duchesne Academy 48, Westview 28

South Sioux City 54, Elkhorn 53

NSAA Playoffs

Class C1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C1-3

Omaha Concordia 64, Boys Town 18

Subdistrict C1-4

Bishop Neumann 49, Arlington 41

Subdistrict C1-7

Aurora 36, Central City 22

Subdistrict C1-9

St. Paul 52, Gibbon 27

Subdistrict C1-11

Holdrege 38, Cozad 22

Subdistrict C1-12

Chadron 51, Ogallala 44, OT

Class C2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C2-1

Tri County 34, Johnson County Central 28

Subdistrict C2-2

Palmyra 45, Louisville 33

Subdistrict C2-3

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 43, Omaha Christian Academy 37

Subdistrict C2-5

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25

Subdistrict C2-6

Stanton 57, Lutheran High Northeast 53

Subdistrict C2-11

South Loup 56, Sutherland 30

Subdistrict C2-12

Mitchell 44, Hemingford 22

Class D1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D1-1

Dorchester 42, Pawnee City 17

Subdistrict D1-5

Boyd County 63, Creighton 34

Subdistrict D1-7

Twin River 39, Riverside 19

Subdistrict D1-8

Red Cloud 42, Kenesaw 35

Subdistrict D1-9

Twin Loup 54, Burwell 26

Subdistrict D1-10

Axtell 48, Loomis 39

Subdistrict D1-11

Maxwell 43, Hi-Line 41

Class D2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D2-1

Diller-Odell 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 44

Subdistrict D2-2

Exeter/Milligan 57, Friend 26

Subdistrict D2-3

Mead 22, St. Edward 8

Subdistrict D2-5

CWC 39, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Subdistrict D2-6

Giltner 27, Harvard 19

Subdistrict D2-7

Ansley-Litchfield 58, Elba 32

Subdistrict D2-8

Brady 45, Franklin 14

Subdistrict D2-9

Wallace 35, Dundy County-Stratton 27