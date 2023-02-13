BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 61, Wood River 45
Aquinas 51, Clarkson/Leigh 49
Buena Vista 37, Cedar Bluffs 21
Chase County 60, Bridgeport 54
Conestoga 49, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 38
Cornerstone Christian 69, Weeping Water 51
Gothenburg 69, Broken Bow 33
Ponca 37, Crofton 35
Sandhills/Thedford 69, Hyannis 46
Sioux County 55, Banner County 48, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Lincoln Pius X 77, Fremont 37
Omaha Duchesne Academy 48, Westview 28
South Sioux City 54, Elkhorn 53
NSAA Playoffs
Class C1 Subdistrict
Subdistrict C1-3
Omaha Concordia 64, Boys Town 18
Subdistrict C1-4
Bishop Neumann 49, Arlington 41
Subdistrict C1-7
Aurora 36, Central City 22
Subdistrict C1-9
St. Paul 52, Gibbon 27
Subdistrict C1-11
Holdrege 38, Cozad 22
Subdistrict C1-12
Chadron 51, Ogallala 44, OT
Class C2 Subdistrict
Subdistrict C2-1
Tri County 34, Johnson County Central 28
Subdistrict C2-2
Palmyra 45, Louisville 33
Subdistrict C2-3
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 43, Omaha Christian Academy 37
Subdistrict C2-5
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25
Subdistrict C2-6
Stanton 57, Lutheran High Northeast 53
Subdistrict C2-11
South Loup 56, Sutherland 30
Subdistrict C2-12
Mitchell 44, Hemingford 22
Class D1 Subdistrict
Subdistrict D1-1
Dorchester 42, Pawnee City 17
Subdistrict D1-5
Boyd County 63, Creighton 34
Subdistrict D1-7
Twin River 39, Riverside 19
Subdistrict D1-8
Red Cloud 42, Kenesaw 35
Subdistrict D1-9
Twin Loup 54, Burwell 26
Subdistrict D1-10
Axtell 48, Loomis 39
Subdistrict D1-11
Maxwell 43, Hi-Line 41
Class D2 Subdistrict
Subdistrict D2-1
Diller-Odell 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 44
Subdistrict D2-2
Exeter/Milligan 57, Friend 26
Subdistrict D2-3
Mead 22, St. Edward 8
Subdistrict D2-5
CWC 39, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Subdistrict D2-6
Giltner 27, Harvard 19
Subdistrict D2-7
Ansley-Litchfield 58, Elba 32
Subdistrict D2-8
Brady 45, Franklin 14
Subdistrict D2-9
Wallace 35, Dundy County-Stratton 27