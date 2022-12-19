BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bayard 59, Mitchell 57
Creighton 42, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
Fort Calhoun 66, Conestoga 41
Hanover, Kan. 61, Diller-Odell 46
Kenesaw 47, Axtell 44
Parkview Christian 100, Lewiston 55
Pawnee City 47, Wetmore, Kan. 23
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 80, Bridgeport 51
Summerland 41, St. Mary's 36
Wakefield 77, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 38
Wausa 61, Niobrara-Verdigre 23
West Holt 60, Valentine 38
Harrison Holiday Tournament
Crawford 53, Hay Springs 50
Morrill 65, Sioux County 25
Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
Maxwell 63, Brady 49
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Garden County 31
Paxton 63, Mullen 25
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 17
Ravenna 51, Cambridge 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24
Bayard 54, Mitchell 44
Bridgeport 72, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 27
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Creighton 31
Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30
Niobrara-Verdigre 71, Wausa 40
Omaha Roncalli 46, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39
Parkview Christian 32, Lewiston 28
Perkins County 35, Dundy County-Stratton 26
Ponca 52, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 15
Potter-Dix 33, Kimball 17
Southern Valley 67, Hitchcock County 28
Summerland 49, St. Mary's 40
Valentine 47, West Holt 45
Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 48, Wakefield 40
York 55, Centennial 37
Harrison Holiday Tournament
Hay Springs 56, Crawford 45
Morrill 54, Banner County 7
Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
Maxwell 41, Brady 26
South Loup 48, Sandhills Valley 27
Nike Tournament of Champions
Mike Bracket
Bishop O'Dowd, Calif. 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament
Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Garden County 22
Paxton 50, Mullen 41
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31
Ravenna 63, Cambridge 45