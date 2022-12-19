BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bayard 59, Mitchell 57

Creighton 42, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Fort Calhoun 66, Conestoga 41

Hanover, Kan. 61, Diller-Odell 46

Kenesaw 47, Axtell 44

Parkview Christian 100, Lewiston 55

Pawnee City 47, Wetmore, Kan. 23

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 80, Bridgeport 51

Summerland 41, St. Mary's 36

Wakefield 77, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 38

Wausa 61, Niobrara-Verdigre 23

West Holt 60, Valentine 38

Harrison Holiday Tournament

Crawford 53, Hay Springs 50

Morrill 65, Sioux County 25

Maxwell Booster Club Tournament

Maxwell 63, Brady 49

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Garden County 31

Paxton 63, Mullen 25

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 17

Ravenna 51, Cambridge 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24

Bayard 54, Mitchell 44

Bridgeport 72, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 27

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Creighton 31

Fullerton 38, Central Valley 30

Niobrara-Verdigre 71, Wausa 40

Omaha Roncalli 46, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39

Parkview Christian 32, Lewiston 28

Perkins County 35, Dundy County-Stratton 26

Ponca 52, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 15

Potter-Dix 33, Kimball 17

Southern Valley 67, Hitchcock County 28

Summerland 49, St. Mary's 40

Valentine 47, West Holt 45

Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 48, Wakefield 40

York 55, Centennial 37

Harrison Holiday Tournament

Hay Springs 56, Crawford 45

Morrill 54, Banner County 7

Maxwell Booster Club Tournament

Maxwell 41, Brady 26

South Loup 48, Sandhills Valley 27

Nike Tournament of Champions

Mike Bracket

Bishop O'Dowd, Calif. 57, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament

Maywood-Hayes Center 73, Garden County 22

Paxton 50, Mullen 41

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Anselmo-Merna 52, Pleasanton 31

Ravenna 63, Cambridge 45

