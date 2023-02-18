BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellevue West 80, Omaha Westside 78, OT

Elkhorn 58, North Platte 43

Gretna 77, Lincoln Southwest 64

Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Pius X 56

Lincoln Northeast 69, Fremont 58

Millard South 71, Bellevue East 29

Mullen 60, Hay Springs 49

Norfolk 75, Elkhorn South 62

Norris 56, Omaha Bryan 49

Omaha Central 76, Omaha Benson 50

Omaha North 70, Westview 53

Omaha Roncalli 65, Minden 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, Aurora 42

Papillion-LaVista South 85, Omaha South 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellevue West 60, Omaha Westside 52

Millard South 75, Bellevue East 64

North Platte 61, Omaha Burke 49

Papillion-LaVista South 57, Omaha South 29

Westview 62, Omaha North 60

Tags

In other news