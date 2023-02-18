BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue West 80, Omaha Westside 78, OT
Elkhorn 58, North Platte 43
Gretna 77, Lincoln Southwest 64
Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Pius X 56
Lincoln Northeast 69, Fremont 58
Millard South 71, Bellevue East 29
Mullen 60, Hay Springs 49
Norfolk 75, Elkhorn South 62
Norris 56, Omaha Bryan 49
Omaha Central 76, Omaha Benson 50
Omaha North 70, Westview 53
Omaha Roncalli 65, Minden 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, Aurora 42
Papillion-LaVista South 85, Omaha South 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellevue West 60, Omaha Westside 52
Millard South 75, Bellevue East 64
North Platte 61, Omaha Burke 49
Papillion-LaVista South 57, Omaha South 29
Westview 62, Omaha North 60